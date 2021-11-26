Elderly man and woman killed in Everett crash

West Mukilteo Boulevard is closed from Forest Park to Dogwood Drive due to a two-vehicle collision.

EVERETT, Wash. — A man and woman in their 80s died in a two-vehicle collision in Everett on Friday.

They were in a sedan that turned in front of an SUV on West Mukilteo Boulevard around 4 p.m. Friday. The road between Forest Park and Dogwood Drive will be closed for several hours, according to Everett Police.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No impairment is suspected and police said speed was not a factor.

Traffic detectives are now investigating.

Drivers should take an alternate route.