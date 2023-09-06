Brookdale Silver Lake in Everett hosting art auction to support the Alzheimer's Association

Brookdale Silver Lake is hosting an Art Show & Auction to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association with an impressive collection of original artwork.

EVERETT, Wash. — June is known as Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month.

According to the v, more than 55 million people are living with Alzheimer's or another dementia. Many wear purple in the month of June to raise awareness for more memory disease research and, on June 21, people from across the world will fight the darkness of Alzheimer's through a fundraising activity of their choice.

Meanwhile, residents of Brookdale Assisted Living in Everett are getting an early start with their own artistic fundraiser this weekend.

Brookdale Silver Lake is hosting an Art Show & Auction to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association with an impressive collection of original artwork created by the residents and staff.

Some pieces have been identified as new family heirlooms and some pieces are being offered via silent auction with proceeds going to research.

The residents studied techniques alongside Program Coordinator Kimbra Tabechian.

“We decided to focus on abstract art and this is fluid art that used poured acrylic paints.”

Tabechian admits it’s a messy learning curve, but the residents committed and created some stunning finished pieces.

“We failed together and succeeded together!” said Tabechian.

Dozens of original artworks are hanging on the walls of Brookdale Silver Lake and the lobby has been transformed in to a gallery with colorful splashes of art featured in every corner.

The fundraiser is a first-time effort for the memory care facility and empowering the residents was a big part of the project.

“These are intelligent and passionate people who want to learn and grow and push themselves.” said Tabechain.

Executive Director Michael Hickey said engaging residents with unique programming is an everyday effort for this staff. The lobby in the Silver Lake facility is themed with old-fashioned building facades and feels like a storybook town square from times gone by.

“This whole place was designed specifically to meet the needs of people with memory disease,” said Hickey. From the hair salon the the ice cream shop, the theming is bright and welcoming. “Many of these residents grew up in small towns with a gathering place like we’ve created here and a number of our memory care facilities are designed in this manor."