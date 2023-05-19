Police: Armed suspect believed to have fired at police shot in Everett

An Independent Investigations Team is handling the case after the shooting on Friday.

EVERETT, Wash. — A suspect police said was armed and is believed to have fired at police was shot and taken into custody Friday afternoon.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office tweeted the suspect was in custody and had a gunshot wound shortly after 1 p.m. The sheriff's office did not say who shot the suspect.

Police have not confirmed the condition of the suspect. However, video from the scene shows the body of a person covered in a sheet.

The search for the suspect resulted in the closure of East Marine View Drive from the 300 block to the 1500 block, along with surrounding area roadways.

Everett Community College was placed on lockdown as a precaution. It has since resumed normal operations.

The investigation is being handled by an Independent Investigations Team.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.