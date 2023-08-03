Everett man faces 8 felony charges for shooting birds, squirrels, neighbor's cat

Blayne M. Perez faces seven charges of first-degree animal cruelty and one charge of first-degree malicious mischief.

EVERETT, Wash. — An Everett man is facing eight felony charges after neighbors reported him for shooting birds and squirrels around his property, and in one instance, shooting and seriously injuring a neighbor's cat.

The charges stem from a neighbor's report to Everett police in January 2022 that Perez shot birds and squirrels and then displayed the dead animals around his property. Perez told law enforcement he displayed the carcasses in an attempt to keep the animals away from his home.

A Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officer went to the neighborhood and observed Perez shooting into trees and into the sky from his property. Police served a search warrant on his home in February 2022 and found many animal carcasses on display.

In April of 2022, neighbors said Perez was continuing to shoot birds and squirrels around his neighborhood. Neighbors told police that many of them had removed their bird feeders in hopes of keeping other animals from getting killed.

In September of 2022, a couple reported to Everett police that a man drove by their home and shot their cat. A witness saw part of a license plate that corresponded with a car registered to Perez. Law enforcement had previously seen Perez driving a car that matched the witness's description. Perez was arrested later that day.

The cat suffered "significant injuries" and the owners had to pay around $9,000 in veterinary bills.

The charges were filed by the Washington State Attorney General's Office.