Alaska Airlines to resume 18 daily nonstop flights from Paine Field by spring 2022

Destinations for these flights include San Francisco, Phoenix and Las Vegas as well as the addition of a new route to Tucson, Arizona.

EVERETT, Wash. — Alaska Airlines announced Thursday that with increased confidence in air travel returning to levels seen prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will begin ramping up service out Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport beginning on June 17.

The airline says it plans to return to a full schedule of 18 nonstop departures from the Everett airport by spring 2022, possibly even sooner. The airline currently has five daily flights out of Paine Field.

"It has definitely been a difficult stretch, but our commitment to Paine Field never wavered," said Brett Catlin, vice president of network and alliances at Alaska Airlines.

On June 17, Alaska Airlines will fly to Las Vegas, Orange County, Phoenix, San Diego and San Francisco from the airport, located about 20 miles north of Seattle.

Then on Sept. 8, there will be 11 daily departures with the additional destinations Boise and Spokane, and on Oct. 7, the airline will resume its seasonal flight from Everett to Palm Springs.

November will see the launch of the new route to Tucson, bringing the total number of flights to 13 in time for holiday travel season.

"Our guests love the convenience of the airport. Next year, as we continue to offer additional flights, we'll be in a position to resume our full allotment of 18 departures every day to the places our guests want to fly to the most,” Catlin said.

Tickets for these routes are already available for those looking to get a jump on their travel plans.

Travel has seen a recent increase as more Americans get the COVID-19 vaccine and restrictions on social gatherings relax.