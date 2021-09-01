5 things you need to know this Wednesday

Seattle Children's COVID death; State Fair masking; Large number of human-caused fires; rescued bear cubs; teacher's first day.

First Seattle Children's patient dies of COVID-19

Seattle Children’s lost its first patient to COVID-19, the medical center announced Tuesday.

“We are saddened to confirm that the first patient death from COVID-19 at Seattle Children’s occurred last week, despite the extraordinary efforts of the care team. This hits all of us close to home, and the patient and family are in the thoughts and hearts of the Seattle Children’s community,” said Dr. John McGuire, chief of pediatric intensive care, in a statement.

Seattle Children’s did not reveal the patient’s age, whether they were vaccinated, or if they had a preexisting condition. Read more

Washington State Fair to require universal masking indoors and outdoors

Washington State Fair guests will be required to wear masks at all times as Pierce County grapples with "unprecedented levels" of COVID-19.

Dr. Anthony L-T Chen, health director for Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, announced a health order Tuesday, which is effective Sept. 3 and makes the mask requirement a condition of the fair's operation.

The Washington State Fair, which is the largest fair in the Pacific Northwest, runs at the Puyallup Fairgrounds from Sept. 3-26. Read more

Human-caused fires up 55% compared to 2020

The 2021 wildfire season is one of the worst in U.S. history.

Millions of acres have burned across the west and there were more than 50 large fires actively burning as of Aug. 16. Most of the fires could have been prevented because most of them were started by people.

In Washington, human-caused fires like those started by cigarettes, campfires and more account for a total of 737 fires. Read more

Bear cubs rescued from recent Washington wildfires

Four black bear cubs were rescued in recent weeks from wildfires raging in eastern Washington.

They were all brought to the Progressive Animal Welfare Alliance (PAWS) in Lynnwood. One of them had to be euthanized.

The three others, two of them believed to be siblings, remained in "guarded" condition Tuesday. Read more

Auburn elementary teacher steps into his career during the pandemic

Over the course of the pandemic teachers have learned to be fluid, constantly adapting to COVID-19 changes like remote and hybrid learning models.

However, first-year teacher Ernest Thomas said he may have an advantage that some veteran teachers won't have as he starts his career.

Thomas was student-teaching at Auburn's Chinook Elementary School, during the 2019-2020 school year. He got a taste of what it is like to teach during the pandemic before stepping into a permanent role. Read more

