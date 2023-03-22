3 critically injured after rescue from Everett house fire

All three victims were in critical condition and transported to the hospital.

EVERETT, Wash. — Three residents of an Everett home were critically injured with burns and smoke inhalation after an early morning fire on Wednesday.

Everett firefighters rescued two people from inside the home, one of whom was in a wheelchair, and a third person self-evacuated. Two of the residents were transported to Harborview Medical Center (HMC) and one was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center. An update from Everett fire said that all three victims are now being treated at HMC.

Fire officials responded just before 4:15 a.m. to reports of a mattress fire, and found one victim in the home's front yard. The wheelchair-bound resident and the third victim were rescued before all three were transported to a different hospital.

The two-alarm fire drew more than 50 firefighters, and it took approximately 70 minutes to fully extinguish the flames.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation, but preliminary information led investigators to believe a space heater located near a mattress is what started the fire.