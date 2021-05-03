Snohomish County women raise $13,000 for child advocacy center

100+ Women Who Care About Snohomish County is a passionate group of women who launched a creative effort to amplify their impact on the community.

EVERETT, Wash. — An Everett nonprofit got a big donation this week from a Snohomish County group that awards funds to deserving organizations.

100+ Women Who Care About Snohomish County presented a check for $13,400 to Dawson Place in Everett, which is a child advocacy center that provides a safe place for abused children and their non-offending family members.

Executive Director Lori Vanderburg says their facility houses detectives, prosecutors, nurses, therapists, forensic interviewers and child protective services. The donation will go to help fund their parent program known as “The Incredible Years.” This service is free and will help strengthen parenting skills, promote positive behaviors, reduce inappropriate behaviors and support children’s education through a 16-week professionally guided program.

100+ Women Who Care About Snohomish County is a basic multiplication model. As their website says, it’s “a simple concept. A big impact.” People can nominate a registered non-profit through 100womensnohomish.com, and the group selects a recipient to receive the collected donations. Often more than 100 women participate, and donations of $10,000 or more have been awarded to local food banks, senior services and homeless outreach.

100+ Women Who Care About Snohomish County persevered through the pandemic and met virtually to continue to raise funds for community organizations in need. The women have raised nearly $70,000, and the Dawson Place donation was their biggest yet.

Janet Bacon, one of the founders of the Snohomish County group, says they present the oversized check with a bag of actual checks written by the donors.