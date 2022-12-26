Officials investigating deadly Everett house fire on Christmas

The cause of the deadly fire is under investigation.

EVERETT, Wash. — One person was killed in a fire at a South Everett home late Sunday night.

The Everett Fire Department was called just after 11:30 p.m. for a fire at one of the units of a four-plex in the 9800 block of 3rd Ave SE.

Firefighters arrived and found a fully involved fire in one of the units. One person was killed, but there were no other injuries to occupants, according to the Everett Fire Department.

It took firefighters about 35 minutes to bring the fire under control, according to officials. The cause of the deadly fire is under investigation.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the identity of the person killed in the fire.

The Everett Fire Department stressed in a release Monday morning the importance of working smoke detectors in their home. The department, in cooperation with the American Red Cross of Snohomish County, will install smoke alarms, free of charge, in the homes of low-income, seniors and those with disabilities. If you need assistance and live in the Everett city limits, contact the Everett Fire Marshal’s Office at 425-257-8100 or email at FMO@everettwa.gov.

For more information on smoke alarms and fire escape plans, visit the National Fire Protection Association's website.

