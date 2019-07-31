KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A 27-year-old Everett woman had to be carried out on horseback after falling while hiking in Kittitas County.

The woman was hiking with a friend Tuesday afternoon on the Tuck Lake Trail, located about 25 miles north of Ronald, when it became very steep and rugged and she fell, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Department.

Her injuries were not severe, but she wasn’t able to get out on her own. Volunteers from the Kittitas County Search and Rescue team responded and were able to get to her and put her on a horse to be carried out, said the sheriff’s department.

She was taken to the hospital. No one was else hurt.