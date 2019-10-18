EVERETT, Wash. — With hundreds of couples left stranded by the sudden closure of a popular Everett wedding venue, other businesses are stepping up to offer options to upset brides and grooms.

Breeanna Senger still can't believe what she sees when she comes to the door of the place where she was supposed to get married in just two months.

It's a letter of apology citing health reasons for the abrupt shutdown of the Monte Cristo Ballroom.

The business markets itself as an all-inclusive wedding venue providing everything from pictures to gowns, but not anymore.

"Oh, it's absolutely overwhelming," said Senger, whose wedding date is December 21. "We have people flying in. This is unbelievable."

There is, however, some good news.

Since hearing about the situation, dozens of venues like Craven Farm in Snohomish have come forward offering discounts and freebies to couples.

The farm's Kimi Chadwick knows the stress of a wedding. Wednesday was her 8th anniversary and she spent much of it consoling desperate brides.

"I've already spoken to a few brides on the phone and it's hard for them to just get through the conversation about what's going on," Chadwick said.

On the Facebook page created by the jilted couples, dozens of photographers, caterers, restaurants and hotels have come forward offering discounts and freebies.

One woman even offered up the wedding dress she wore with her late husband.

Everett's brand new Hotel Indigo reportedly saved the day for one couple whose wedding is scheduled for this weekend by waiving room rental fees.

"So many people are stepping in to help where they can. We are so grateful and we appreciate it," said Senger.

Unfortunately, even generous offers like that don't help a lot of couples.

Senger and her fiance are already out $9,000. Even if they found a free venue they'd still have very little money left over for food and other wedding day necessities.

"When you're paying for it yourself it makes it really hard," she said, tears streaming down her cheeks. "We don't have someone to fall back on. We don't have someone to make it right. The person who should be making it right is nowhere to be found."

Repeated attempts by KING 5 News to contact the owners of the Monte Cristo Ballroom have been unsuccessful.

Earlier this week, Seattle attorney Moshay Admon heard about the abrupt closure of the wedding venue. He's dealt with Monte Cristo before.

"There was a lot of weird stuff going on. People getting fired, replaced, and my clients just could not get their wedding straight," Admon said.

He's providing legal services to some of the couples left in the lurch by the closure.

