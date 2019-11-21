EVERETT, Wash. — An intimate crowd of allies and members of the transgender community gathered Wednesday night at Legion Memorial Park in Everett to acknowledge Transgender Day of Remembrance.

The annual event on Nov. 20 is now 20 years old, and it continues to bring attention to the violence inflicted against transgender and gender non-conforming people.

The Human Rights Campaign reports so far this year, at least 22 transgender or gender non-conforming people have been killed due to anti-trans violence. The majority of those people were black transgender women, according to HRC.

At Wednesday's gathering, Adair Gearhart, the president of PFLAG Everett, read many of the names of those killed this year.

Gearhart said it's important to make sure their stories are told correctly, including making sure they are not misgendered when their deaths are reported in the media.

"When the media gets it wrong, it kind of puts it out there that it's okay to ignore who we actually are," he said. "It invalidates us."

Mary Dickinson of Lake Stevens also attended Wednesday's event.

“My daughter-in-law is transgender and I have learned so much, and she and her wife have shown me so much in regards to the transgender community,” she said.

Dickinson, who was recently elected to the Lake Stevens City Council, said being an ally is the first step.

"The transgender community needs to know there are folk like I who learned from them and they are not alone, they are never alone," Dickinson said.

Anybody can be an ally, Gearhart said, but it's important to ask questions.

"Don't assume that you know, because you probably don't," Gearhart said.

In addition to asking questions, Gearhart said listening and being open to learning and calling out those who incite violence or ignorance is equally important.

“I don’t think anybody realizes just how many transgender people they may know or come across on the daily," said Gearhart. "You don’t know until you ask or someone tells you – you don’t know if your best friend, cousin, someone is trans, and if you ever want to know --you have to make an environment where they feel safe telling you.”

“I think that all people need to hear this. We’re all human beings first last and always, and I'm very grateful for the many flavors that human beings come in and we should embrace every single one,” Dickinson said.