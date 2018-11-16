Abas Hersi is part of a generation that has never been so connected, yet never felt so alone.

"It seems as though the one thing we have in common is how sad we all are," said Hersi. "I think that's a horrible thing that needs to be changed."

Depression and anxiety rates are rising rapidly among America's teenagers. Suicide is the third leading cause of death for 10-to-24-year-olds, taking 4,600 lives every year.

In Hersi’s high school, one classmate has already died by suicide.

"It shockingly happens out of nowhere, and unless something is done, it's a cycle that's going to continue forever," said Hersi. "You feel bad, and everyone around you feels bad. It seems as though there's nothing anyone can do about it."

Also see | How you can help prevent suicide as Washington rates rise

Abas refuses to succumb to the hopelessness. The 16-year-old Running Start student at Everett Community College is developing an app to help alleviate the alienation.

The app is called "Swipiatry."

Using Tinder-like technology, students swipe left or right to confidentially connect with a professional counselor.

"It's kind of a hybrid form of treatment," said Hersi. "You can either meet up to get real-life treatment or do it online over the chat functionality."

The app won the 2018 Congressional App Challenge for Washington's Second District. Hersi now hopes to find funding to bring his creation to market. The aspiring software engineer would like to provide it for free to teens and nonprofits.

"Rather than crying themselves to sleep, I'm hoping they will open up my app and find someone they can talk to,” said Hersi. Even if it doesn't solve their problem, if it makes their life just a little bit better, I think I will have done a good job."

© 2018 KING