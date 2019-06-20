EVERETT, Wash. — The end of the school year is a time to examine how far you've come, and for some, the journey has been much tougher than others.

"I was wanting to give up," says soon to be senior Charmaine Stark. "I'm a teenager. I was definitely like 'nobody is going to understand.'"

Charmaine has been homeless for the past year and a half.

She stays at a youth shelter. Last winter, she didn't even have warm shoes to wear.

In spite of her struggles, she is now thriving thanks in part to a program in the Everett School District.

The program is called Panorama and it measures the social and emotional learning by students in grades 3 through 12.

Students take a voluntary survey that assesses their aptitude for grit, a growth mindset and social awareness.

They're asked questions like, "do you worry about violence?" And "how much do you feel like you belong?"

The data is analyzed and schools can spot trends in both individuals and groups.

Teachers can then come up with intervention plans or counseling to help and try to improve a situation.

"Even students who look like they have it all together often don't," said Cascade High School principal Cathy Woods.

Woods referenced a student suicide just prior to the program being implemented.

"It's my belief that if we do these kinds of things we can find out if something is really bothering a student," Woods says. "We want to treat the whole student."

Stark is headed into her senior year and plans to become a nurse after that.

She says she feels confident that she has the support of her school and the program will help her get there.

"It kind of makes me feel like I'm not alone," Stark said. "A huge struggle I've had is feeling alone and there's nobody to help me. I feel here there are so many opportunities for anybody to help me."