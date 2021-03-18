Vandals break windows on Everett restaurant after it unveils offensive name

Vandals broke several windows on the "Soup Nazi Kitchen" overnight. The word "Nazi" was blacked out on the restaurant's sign.

EVERETT, Wash. — Vandals targeted a new business in Everett that unveiled an offensive name this week.

The restaurant is called "Soup Nazi Kitchen." The name references a famous "Seinfeld" episode from 1995. Overnight, KING 5 captured footage of several broken windows at the restaurant.

Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin said in a Facebook post that she is aware of the sign, but the City of Everett is restricted from taking any action.

A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision restricts Everett's authority to regulate the wording on the restaurant's sign and largely prohibits the city from banning signs based on hateful or offensive wording, Franklin wrote.

"However, we strongly urge and prefer that our businesses not use hateful, culturally-insensitive, derogatory or offensive wording or images in their signage or business materials," the Facebook post reads.