Everett prepares for memorial honoring fallen Officer Dan Rocha

The memorial procession is scheduled on Monday at the Angel of the Winds Arena.

EVERETT, Wash. — Businesses along Evergreen Way in Everett have already begun showing their support for a fallen officer ahead of his memorial procession.

Everett Police Officer Dan Rocha was killed on March 25 while he was on the job. His memorial, scheduled in Everett on Monday, will include a procession.

Totem Family Dining, on Evergreen Way, already placed a blue stripe banner on its sign. The Everett Police precinct is also showing blue lights through its windows, and in front of a home on Rucker Avenue near 35th Street, a flag with a thin blue line waves at drivers passing by.

"You know, it's a sad thing, so many things have been happening with our law enforcement," James White said.

White said he noticed in news coverage of Rocha's death, that the suspect crashed his vehicle in front of his rental property, on Rucker. He later found out Rocha was killed, and decided to make his own show of support.

"I knew that we have to do something about this and show them our appreciation, you know because it's so important," White said.

He bought a flag with a blue line to commemorate Rocha's service.

White said the flag is not about him; it's about honoring the officer.

"We need to show our respect for them and how much we appreciate them," White said.