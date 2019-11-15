EVERETT, Wash. — A Lake Stevens man is in critical condition following an encounter with Everett police Thursday evening.

According to the Snohomish Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART), Lake Stevens police were executing a search warrant for a 39-year-old wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm.

The man was in Everett at the time of the warrant, so Everett police confronted him on Broadway Avenue when the suspect was leaving an appointment.

Police said they had reason to believe that the suspect was armed and dangerous.

A fight ensued when police confronted the suspect and an Everett police sergeant deployed his Taser twice in response.

As the suspect started running away from officers down Broadway Avenue, he collapsed.

An Everett police spokesperson said it is not known if one or both of the Tasers hit the suspect.

Police called for aid and began to administer "life-saving measures" on the man.

The suspect was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

Two firearms were recovered from the suspect after he was transported.

Four Everett police officers and one sergeant were involved in the incident.

No word yet on whether officers will be placed on administrative leave.

The investigation into the incident is being conducted by SMART, a team of detectives from various Snohomish County law enforcement agencies who respond to and investigate police use of force incidents.