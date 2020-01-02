Police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Everett on Friday night. The shooting was reported just before 8:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Chestnut St.

Initial reports indicate a homeowner shot and killed what appeared to be an intruder. Police said the homeowner then called police to report it.

The man who was shot died at the scene.

Deputy Chief John DeRousse said the homeowner and another family member are cooperating with police and will be interviewed about the shooting.

KING 5 crews are gathering more information about Friday's shooting and will provide updates as they become available.