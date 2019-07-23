In their preliminary investigation, Everett Police believe "alcohol and reckless driving" were key factors in a multi-car crash that sent several people to the hospital on Monday.

Eight people were initially transported to area hospitals. Four of those people, including the suspect, are seriously injured, according to police. None of them have life-threatening injuries.

Ages of those injured range from 13 to 55 years old. They are all from the Everett area, police said.

Initial reports indicate that a pickup was seen speeding prior to the crash. Open alcohol containers were visible in the truck, according to police.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Broadway Avenue between Everett Avenue and California Street.

At least one of the vehicles caught fire after the collision. Witnesses to the scene assisted in putting out the fire, according to police.

The crash shut down the road for about four hours.

Police said when the suspect is released from the hospital, he will be charged with three counts of vehicular assault.