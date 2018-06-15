When a gun is stolen, Everett Police Chief Dan Templeman says more often than not, it ends up in the wrong hands.

"Last year we saw an increase in violent crime, an increase in shootings in the city, we saw an increase in gang-related offenses," said Templeman.

In 2017, more than 100 guns were stolen from the city.

"That's a pretty significant concern," the chief said.

To cut down on that number, and to reduce the number of crime or accidental discharges caused by a stolen weapon, the department is now handing out free gun locks in a program called "Lock It Everett."

Templeman says the guns are taken from cars, backpacks and inside homes when left in plain sight. With the locks, the hope is to add another layer of protection, preventing that gun from hurting or killing someone.

"Giving away free gun locks to gun owners and resource material and information to gun owners and retailers on safe storage and security of firearms is not the answer to gun violence in our communities, but it is part of the picture. It's a strategy that we're using to help the violence out there that we're seeing," said Templeman.

Compared to this time last year, violent crime and gang violence is down and to continue that momentum, the department will be spearheading more initiatives along with "Lock It Everett" to continue the downward trend.

In August, the department will start a gang violence task force and in the fall, an education and prevention effort will begin in area schools.

If you would like a free gun lock, you can stop by the Everett Police Department Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the gun lock initiative and how to use the locks, visit https://everettwa.gov/1882/Lock-it-Everett.

© 2018 KING