EVERETT, Wash. — Police are investigating a string of suspicious cat mutilations in a neighborhood in north Everett.

In June, Everett Animal Services started receiving complaints of dead cats in near Rockefeller Avenue. In most cases, only limbs were recovered.

Police initially believed the deaths were a result of other animals preying on the cats, but an examination by a veterinarian suggested the limbs were removed in an "intentional manner."

However, at this point in the investigation, police are not ready to say the mutilations were human-caused.

The mutilated cats were found in the following areas:

On June 13 in the 2200 block of Rockefeller Ave

On July 13 in the 3300 block of Rockefeller Ave

On July 15 in the 3300 block of Rockefeller Ave

On July 27 in the 2200 block Rockefeller Ave

On Aug. 7 in the 3600 block of Federal Ave

Everett Animal Services recommends that cat owners leave their cats indoors so they're protected from cars, other animals and harmful individuals.

If cats need to be let outdoors, police said it should be for a short amount of time and owners should keep them in sight.

If anyone has information on the mutilations or has had experience with a similar situation with their pet, give Everett Police a call at 425-257-8450.