Police are investigating a crash that sent eight people to the hospital and blocked several streets in Everett Monday night.

Ages of those injured range from 13 to 55 years old. They are all from the Everett area, according to police.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Broadway Avenue between Everett Avenue and California Street.

One person was hit head-on and critically hurt, according to officials.

At least one of the vehicles caught fire after the collision. Witnesses to the scene assisted in putting out the fire, according to police.

Initial reports indicate that a pickup was seen speeding prior to the crash. Open alcohol containers were visible in the truck, according to police.

The crash shut down the road for about four hours.