Procession, memorial service to honor fallen Everett Officer Dan Rocha Monday

EVERETT, Wash. — Fallen Everett police Officer Dan Rocha will be remembered by family, friends and the community at a memorial service on Monday following a procession.

The procession is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and will lead Rocha's body to the Angel of the Winds Arena.

The route will proceed as follows:

The route will begin at 1302 SE Everett Mall Way shortly after 11 a.m. and travel westbound on SE Everett Mall Way to Evergreen Way.

The procession will then turn right, traveling northbound on Evergreen Way, which turns into Rucker Avenue. The procession will remain on that road until they reach the downtown area.

Once the procession arrives at the downtown area, various sections will break off into different downtown streets, heading to Angel of the Winds Arena.

The community is invited to gather along the procession route on Southeast Everett Mall Way and Rucker Avenue.

KING 5 will livestream the procession and memorial service on-air, on KING55.com and the KING 5 mobile app.

Following the procession, friends and family will come together to remember Rocha's life and service. The memorial service is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

The procession is expected to significantly impact traffic between 10:30 a.m. and noon on Monday.

Some road closures around the arena began Sunday night, with more roads closing on Monday, April 4. Wall Street closed Sunday night between Oakes Avenue and Broadway, and Lombard Avenue closed between Pacific Avenue and Wall Street.

The following streets will be closed starting at 8 a.m. Monday:

Wall Street closed between Wetmore Avenue and Broadway

Wall Street closed between Broadway Avenue and McDougall Avenue

Hewitt Avenue closed between Wetmore Avenue and Broadway

Rockefeller Avenue closed between Wall Street and California Avenue

Oakes Avenue closed between Wall Street and California Avenue

2700 block of Oakes Avenue closed

2800 block of Lombard Avenue closed

Rocha, 41, was shot and killed by a suspect on March 25. He served with the department since 2017 and lived in the community for more than a decade.