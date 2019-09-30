EVERETT, Wash — The City of Everett’s Reusable Bag Ordinance goes into effect Monday. The ordinance bans single-use plastic bags and includes a fee for alternative single-use bags, like paper bags.

“I’m really happy. I’m tired of seeing these bags blowing all over, laying all over,” said Karen Erickson, who manages the Everett Farmer’s Market.

Erickson said the Everett Farmer's Market banned the use of plastic bags eight-years ago and for the past seven years, she’s been advocating for the city to catch-up.

“Many years ago, we tried to get an ordinance passed and no one was interested, but now there are many cities surrounding us and it [is] the right time,” said Erickson.

The ordinance passed in December 2018. Businesses were given until September 30, 2019 to phase out the use of plastic bags. The city says shoppers are encouraged to bring their own reusable carry-out bags.

Everett joins the growing list of cities to ban single-use plastic bags. The trend started in 2009 when Edmonds became the first city in Washington to implement a bag ban. Bellingham and Seattle shortly followed. In 2020, Kitsap County, Burien and the City of Snohomish will all begin similar bans.

