Photographs from a retired Seattle Times photojournalist will be featured in a CNN television special on Ted Bundy, marking the 30-year anniversary of his execution.

Jerry Gay, 71, met and photographed the serial killer on assignment, while Bundy was behind bars in Colorado in 1977.

The Pulitzer-Prize winning photographer, who now lives in Everett, said he was contacted by CNN earlier this year for the HLN series.

Bundy confessed to killing 23 women before he was executed in January 1989, but the true number of his victims remains unknown.

HLN's "How It Really Happened" airs Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

