The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office responded to Everett's Mariner High School around 9 p.m. Friday after an altercation broke out in the parking lot. The nearby football stadium was evacuated after reports of shots fired.

Authorities found several shell casings on 4th Avenue, just outside school grounds. There are no suspects in custody and no shooting victims have come forward.

The altercation happened between juveniles in the Mariner High School parking lot, according to authorities. The area around 4th Ave. was closed for the investigation. The public is urged to stay away while investigators gather evidence.

The school district said there was one injury during the evacuation when a student rolled their ankle. Fans at the game were later allowed back into the grandstands to gather their belongings.

Several calls and messages came into the KING 5 newsroom Friday night reporting a chaotic scene during the initial confusion of the incident. We have several crews gathering information and will continue to update this article with developments.

