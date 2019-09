EVERETT, Wash. — Fire crews battled a fully-involved apartment fire in Everett.

The Everett Fire Department said the burning building in the 3200 block of Lombard Avenue was reported vacant.

When firefighters searched the basement, no one was inside.

However, the second floor of the apartment is inaccessible for them to search.

No word if there were any injuries or anyone else inside.

The fire broke out around 11:45 p.m.