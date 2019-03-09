EVERETT, Wash. — Students in Everett got a jump start in their back to school preparations on Labor Day. Local businesses sponsored the first back-to-school festival at the Greater Trinity Academy.

Hundreds of children and teens from all around were treated to school supplies, food, haircuts, and some camaraderie.

Sonics legend Slick Watts, Snohomish County Sheriff Ty Trenary and others spent time at the event trying to encourage young people.

Organizers say they were attempting to build relationships and give students a positive mindset for the school year. The afternoon included a basketball clinic and game.

“When you have all this positivity around you to start a new school year - a new journey, a new haircut, fresh school supplies, a couple of fresh shirts - I think that makes a big difference in the mentality of a kid starting the school year,” Dr. Paul Stoot said.

Students were given an open invitation to return to the court anytime during the school year for more hoops or any other help they need. Organizers say numerous local businesses stepped up and provided everything from food to backpacks and school supplies.