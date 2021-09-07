Car crash damages gas line, prompts evacuations in White Center

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, a driver crashed into the side of the Beer Star building at 9801 16th Ave SW and damaged a gas line.

WHITE CENTER, Wash. — A gas leak in White Center is forcing some businesses to evacuate Friday evening.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), a driver crashed into the side of the Beer Star building at 9801 16th Ave SW and damaged a gas line.

No one was injured in the crash, which happened around 6 p.m. Friday.

Businesses in the area of SW 98th St. and 16th Ave SW are being asked to evacuate due to the possibility of natural gas leaking in the area.

Puget Sound Energy said their crews are on scene investigating.

KCSO said to expect delays in that area as first responders make the area safe.