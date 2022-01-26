5 males escape from juvenile detention center in Snoqualmie

The five juveniles reportedly assaulted employees and took the keys to a state-owned van.

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Deputies are responding to the area of Snoqualmie after five males escaped from a juvenile detention center Wednesday morning.

The five minors escaped from the medium/maximum security unit, according to the Washington Department of Children, Youth and Families (WDCYF), which oversees the facility.

The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said the males escaped at 7:45 a.m. after assaulting employees and acquiring the keys of a blue Ford Fusion van owned by the state.

The juveniles' ages range from 14 to 17 years old. The employees who were reportedly attacked suffered minor injuries.

KCSO said one of the five escapees is a murder suspect while the others are being held at the facility on charges like firearms possession and possession of stolen property.

The King County Sheriff's Office is responding to Echo Glen Children's Center (Snoq.) to investigate a report of multiple escapees. PIO is en-route and will update media once on-scene. pic.twitter.com/PYa4jKSWft — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) January 26, 2022

The WDCYF released a statement following the escape, saying in part, "Law enforcement was immediately contacted, and warrants were issued. All of the other youth have been accounted for, and the campus has been secured. We are conducting a critical incident review and working closely with our law enforcement partners during this investigation.”

The center, located near Interstate 90 and Snoqualmie Parkway, is a medium/maximum security facility, according to the WDCYF.

The facility is not fenced but is bordered by wetlands, and it provides treatment for younger male offenders and also houses young female offenders sentenced by the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information regarding the escapees' whereabouts is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.