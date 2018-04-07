An inmate at the King County Jail was shot by an officer Wednesday after he tried to escape custody.

The inmate, the suspect in a Kent homicide case, told jail staff he wasn't feeling well. So they sent him to Harborview Medical Center, which normally treats inmates at the jail.

While the inmate was undergoing a checkup, the inmate escaped from the Emergency Room. King County Corrections officer chased him. He got as far as a couple blocks away to Eighth Avenue and Yesler, when he tried to get into an occupied car. Officers told him to stop, but he ignored their commands, so they opened fire.

Police say the inmate was struck in the shoulder. His injures are not life-threatening.

The inmate was taken back to Harborview for continued medical care, but under greater supervision.

