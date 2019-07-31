ISSAQUAH, Wash. —

Issaquah residents were greeted with a strange sight on Tuesday when dozens of goats clearing vegetation in a nearby forest escaped their enclosure and had a literal field day in a neighborhood.

The goats were seen running through the Issaquah Highlands neighborhood, eating grass and shrubbery along the way.

Shepard Craig Madsen and border collie Nessie were able to rally up the goats by 9 p.m.

Healing Hooves Natural Vegetation Management, the company hired to use their goats to clear an area, said “it's the first and only great escape this year since the herd has been out on the road since May.”

The organization apologized to neighbors for the inconvenience and thanked those “who helped and smiled along the way.”

“Although it's a lot of hard work for the shepherd to get them collected again, it's made more pleasant when the neighbors find the delight in disruption of an ordinary summer day. Goats are good at that, they have frisky personalities,” Healing Hooves posted on Facebook.

Video captured by Issaquah resident Mark Svendsen shows the goats running through the neighborhood.