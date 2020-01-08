Man shot and killed outside Tacoma's Emerald Queen Casino

Tribal police said the man was shot inside the parking garage at the casino. The suspect fled the scene.

A man was shot and killed inside a parking garage at Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma on Friday.

Puyallup Tribal Police responded to the shooting just before midnight, saying the suspect ran from the scene.

Tribal officers and casino security performed CPR on the victim. He was pronounced dead just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

Tribal police have called the FBI to investigate, which is standard procedure for major crimes on the Puyallup reservation.