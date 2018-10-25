When Jasmine Nicole was just 25, she started losing her hair. Doctors diagnosed her with a hormonal condition and told her she would eventually go bald. Her wife wanted to make her feel better by finding a good wig; but they soon found there weren't a lot of high-quality options for African-American women.

Then there's Jennifer. Just months after being diagnosed with cancer, Jennifer Carter began losing her hair. A wig seemed like a viable option, but she couldn't find something that made her feel whole.

That's when KING 5's Take 5 got involved in this story of shared loss that led to solutions and friendship:

