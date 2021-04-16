End the stigma: Seattle students start donation drive for menstrual products

People can donate any feminine menstrual products to any Pagliacci pizza location through May 2. Products need to be in their original packaging.

SEATTLE — Last year, Washington state became the 18th state in the country to get rid of sales tax on menstrual products. Some Seattle students said that was the beginning, but now they're leading the charge to make menstrual products more accessible.

Students at Garfield High School are joining a national movement to educate and end the stigma surrounding female menstrual products.

The "Menstruation Movement" is a part of the national PERIOD.org human rights organization that looks to end period poverty through education, service and advocacy.

Student Lucy Merrill founded the local chapter of PERIOD alongside her classmate Lucy Carlin, who acts as the communications director. The dynamic duo organized a supply drive for menstrual products that will be donated to Project Prevent — yet another local student led nonprofit organization that provides essential supplies to Seattle’s homeless population.

In an innovative twist the students have partnered up with local pizza chain Pagliacci to act as a drop-off location. With more than 20 locations, Pagliacci is a practical partnership that also includes delivery.

"Just let them know when you call to order a pizza that you want to make a donation and they’ll pick up the feminine products and bring them back for donation," said Merrill.

Pagliacci co-owner Matt Galvin said he got a call from the students and was super impressed with their dedication.

"How could we say no? It’s clearly an important need and they had it all figured out. We are excited to support the students!" he said.

Donations of feminine supplies like tampons, pads, diva cups, panty liners and other menstrual products can be donated as long as they’re in the original packaging.