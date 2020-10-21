Enchant Christmas cancels 2020 display in Seattle

The company behind Enchant said "it is not safe at this time to gather in such large numbers."

A new Christmas tradition in Seattle is on pause this season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The company behind Enchant Christmas announced "we will not be holding live, in-person events this year."

The dazzling light display opened in Seattle during the holiday season of 2018 and returned in 2019. The "World's Largest Christmas Maze" took over the field of T-Mobile Park with millions of lights and holiday displays.

The company said in an email to guests that "it is not safe at this time to gather in such large numbers" as the global coronavirus pandemic continues.