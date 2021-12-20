Encampment residents at Seattle's Green Lake struggle to find new places to live

Neighbors have voiced frustrations and concerns. People living at the camp wished the city waited until after the holidays.

SEATTLE — A homeless encampment at Green Lake will be removed starting Monday. Sunday night people living in the park scrambled to pack up their belongings before crews arrive.

"It seems like they're doing it on purpose to not just us but everybody. It's not like we have the best life already. I don't see why they want to make it worse, especially during the holiday season," Kat said, who did not provide her last name for privacy reasons. Kat lives in an RV in the encampment with her partner Jason. She said because of the pandemic she lost her full-time job and could no longer afford an apartment.

On Friday, city crews notified people living in RVs and tents around Green Lake of the clean-up. The city issued an order to remove all personal property.

For months, neighbors have voiced frustrations and concerns over trash and violence in the area. In October, the city said the encampment was a top priority.

Despite living at the camp Jason and Kat agree things have gotten out of hand.

"It's not right that people can't walk through the park and they have to see stuff that's not pleasant," Jason said.

But they say the process of leaving isn't easy. They say someone shattered the windows of their RV and slashed the tires of their Kia SUV parked behind it. Both cost money to replace and make it harder to save for an apartment.

"We're so stressed out already, and it adds to the stress and just makes it like a tornado," Kat said.

The city will provide outreach with Monday's removal. Jason and Kat said they'll look for another place to park in Seattle until they can afford an apartment. Right now, they're faced with a busy night ahead before crews arrive in the morning.