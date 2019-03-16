SPANAWAY, Wash. — A former craft store in Spanaway could become a health care hub for people who need medical and emotional help.

“When we look at this, we get really excited,” said Marjorie Page, Community Health Care’s Behavioral Health Manager.

The health care provider is asking state lawmakers for $1.25 million to help turn the former Jo-Ann Fabric store on Pacific Avenue to a medical center.

"I think this will be able to change peoples' lives," said Page.

Community Health Care already has a medical and dental center in Spanaway, but patients who need mental health help can only receive 30-minute sessions with the one behavioral specialist assigned to the clinic.

“Her schedule is being filled and filled and filled to a point that when I have my patients who need help, she’s busy with somebody else,” said Dr. Sandra Werner, who practices family medicine at the clinic.

Patients who need more extensive care usually get referred to doctors in Tacoma, which can be difficult.

Nearly all of Community Health Care’s patients are considered low-income.

“My patients in this area have problems with transportation,” said Werner.

If lawmakers approve the funding, a spokesperson for Community Health Care said the new location would open next year.