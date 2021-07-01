Employees at Portland's Voodoo Doughnut fired after walkout during heat wave

PORTLAND, Ore — Three employees at Voodoo Doughnut in Portland were reportedly fired this week after they walked out during the Pacific Northwest heat wave.
The Oregonian/Oregon Live reports that on-duty staff walked out of the shop Sunday afternoon, and planned to return to work Tuesday. That's according to a statement from Doughnut Workers United, which had unsuccessfully attempted to unionize staff at the location earlier this year.
A Voodoo Doughnut spokesperson declined to discuss the firings but said the store was air-conditioned and measures were taken to address the heat, including providing employees extended or additional breaks, and shifting production to early morning and late evening hours.
