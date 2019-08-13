SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after a store employee was attacked by a woman with pepper spray in the University District.

It happened just after 7:00 p.m. at the Goodwill on University Way NE.

Firefighters said they treated five people at the scene for pepper spray exposure but no one needed to go to the hospital.

Police are searching for the woman who attacked the employee and took off before officers arrived. Police said witnesses were able to provide a good description

Police have not released any other information yet.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is released.