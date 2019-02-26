TACOMA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is devoting extra resources during a week-long enhanced enforcement program on I-5 between Lakewood and Federal Way.

Troopers will be looking for aggressive drivers and speeders behind the wheel of their own cars, commercial vehicles and semi-trucks.

"We're just trying to keep the roadway safe,” said Trooper Andrew Stoeckle with WSP’s Commercial Division.

They will be focusing on a half-mile stretch of I-5 near the Tacoma Dome. That includes the area near SR 16 that has remained problematic due a number of significant crashes. Construction work has caused three lanes of the freeway to be narrowed from 12 to 11 feet and the shoulder in that stretch is narrow, too.

While WSP said there has not been an increase in crashes in the area, Stoeckle said a number of high-profile crashes involving trucks and freeway closures prompted the state patrol to increase enforcement.

He said it's the best way to remind drivers the keys to being safe.

"Watch your speed, increase your following distance, put your electronic device down,” said Stoeckle.

The Department of Transportation installed a temporary digital sign on the side of the freeway recommending drivers slow to 50 miles per hour in the narrowed section in December after a number of crashes were blamed on speeding drivers in dark and wet conditions.