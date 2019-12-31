Editors note: The above video was recorded earlier this year.

Time is winding down on Washington’s 38-year car emissions testing program.

As of Jan. 1, 2020, Washington drivers will no longer be required to pass an emissions test if they want to renew their registration.

The emissions program is ending based on a plan passed in the state Legislature in 2005. The Washington Department of Ecology had projected that Washington's air quality would improve enough by 2020 to end the program, which started in 1982.

Five counties currently require emissions testing: Clark, King, Pierce, Snohomish, and Spokane Counties.

Last year, approximately 750,000 vehicles required testing. That number is down from 1.2 million a few years prior.

“When we began the emission check program back in 1982, air pollution from carbon monoxide and ozone was a serious concern in many of our biggest cities,” said Kathy Taylor, the manager of the Air Quality program for the Washington Department of Ecology. “Today, new cars are much, much cleaner than in decades past, which means we can continue to improve our state’s air quality without these regular tests.”

Officials stress this verdict will not hinder Washington’s fight against climate change, which focused on carbon monoxide emissions.

Carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gasses that face a greater threat to the environment were not tested.

Vehicles remain the largest source of carbon pollution in Washington. Supporting zero-emission vehicles through Washington’s clean car standards and advocating for public transit are among ways state officials have been addressing the ongoing problem of pollution.

Ending the program will affect about 180 people who work for Applus, the contractor that operates testing stations. About a dozen employees at the Department of Ecology and several independent testing and repair stations will be impacted by the program's end.

Administrators have been working with the employees to prepare for the shutdown and help them find other positions.

