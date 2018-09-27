Emergency repair work on I-5 in Seattle is adding to the potential delays drivers may experience over the next several days.

Crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation are making emergency repairs in southbound lanes of the freeway near Spokane Street. Work began Wednesday night and will resume Thursday night.

Southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane between Spokane Street and the Corson-Michigan Street exit from 10:30 p.m. Thursday to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 will again be down to one lane between Spokane Street and the Corson-Michigan exit either from 8:30 p.m. Friday to 8:30 a.m. Saturday, or Saturday night into Sunday morning, depending on the weather.

“This work is going to cause big backups each night on southbound I-5, so people need to plan ahead,” said WSDOT Traffic Engineer Mike Swires. “Consider alternative routes or other methods of transportation, like light rail. Even if half the people who normally take I-5 do something else, we’re still going to see delays.”

Drivers heading north will see backups over the weekend as well.

The northbound I-5 off-ramp to the West Seattle Bridge, Columbian Way, and Spokane Street will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for repaving. This work is weather dependent.

From 3 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday, the northbound I-5 off-ramp to Seneca Street will be closed for expansion joint repair.

The road repairs as the state works to wrap up the Revive I-5 project that began in April. Crews have been working on nearly 13 miles of northbound I-5.

The next major repair work for the project is scheduled for Oct. 12-15. Northbound I-5 will be reduced to two lanes between Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Olive Way. The work is weather dependent.

