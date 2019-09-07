Editor's note: The above video is from a previous gray whale death in June of 2019.

Yet another gray whale has died due to malnutrition in Washington waters, according to the Cascadia Research Collective.

This recent death comes as the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) continues to investigate why an unusual number of gray whales are washing up dead on Pacific Coast beaches.

The whale was found in Budd Inlet, a southern point of Puget Sound near West Bay Marina. Cascadia Research said the whale was "very emaciated."

Over 30 gray whales have died off of Washington's cost, according to Cascadia Research.

Washington State isn't alone. NOAA has declared an Unusual Mortality Event in response to the increased deaths along the west coast.

Preliminary findings in several of the whales show evidence of emaciation, according to NOAA. However, it is important to note that the findings are not consistent with all the whales examined and more research is needed.

In June, a NOAA spokesperson said the gray whale population is overall healthy.

The population of gray whales has grown significantly in the last decade and is now estimated at 27,000 — the highest since surveys began in 1967. That has raised questions about whether their population has reached the limit of what the environment can sustain. Another theory suggests that the loss of Arctic sea ice due to global warming is a culprit.

The whales spend their summers feeding in the Arctic before migrating 10,000 miles to winter off Mexico. Though they eat all along their route, they are typically thinning by the time they return north along the West Coast each spring.

You can report a dead whale or stranded marine mammal by calling 1-866-767-6114.