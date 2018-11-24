CHICO, Wash. — It took a village to bring Sue Shultz back to life.

For 17 minutes on July 7, Shultz's heart stopped as she returned to her Chico-area home following her daughter's wedding reception. While unloading her car, she suffered a massive cardiac arrest, her head bouncing off her bumper to the driveway below.

Her husband, Clay, called 911 as daughter and son-in-law Megan and Zack Seawolf, still in formal wear, began chest compressions. Medics from Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue arrived seven minutes later.

Each shock of the defibrillator brought no response -- until, 17 minutes later, a pulse registered.

At the hospital, Clay learned from emergency room doctors at Harrison Medical Center that, had compressions not begun immediately, his wife would've died.

"It's a great testament to how a community works together," said Greg Platz, CKFR's battalion chief on duty during Shultz's near-death experience.

On Wednesday, Shultz -- a 56-year-old former Bremerton police detective and Bainbridge Island deputy chief of police -- returned to Central Kitsap's Chico fire station to express her gratitude for their work.

"I never thought that I would have to depend on you to help save my life," said Shultz, now the police chief of Elma in Grays Harbor County, where she commutes and lives during the week. "Just know how much thanks I have for you."

The Shultz family presented the responders with flowers and gift cards as tokens of their appreciation. It was a gesture that was appreciated at Fire Station 64 in Chico.

"We don't get to see the result of a save very often," Platz said. "They're relatively rare. And sometimes when we do we never hear from them again."

"It means more than you know," added Shawn Handel, the 911 dispatcher who handled the call.

It's unclear why Shultz suffered cardiac arrest. But her heart appeared to have plenty of fight left, hence medics' continued push that day to bring her back.

"We were going to do everything we could to give that life back to her," Platz said.

Shultz herself remembers almost nothing from the ordeal. Her next memory was of her daughters standing at the end of her hospital bed, when "it dawned on me I had tubes sticking out of me." She spent nearly a week in the hospital.

She's now equipped with both a pacemaker and defibrillator within a pouch under her skin near her heart. She's thankful the defibrillator hasn't activated since it was installed, but is happy to have it should she need it. Data from the device also automatically uploads to a lab to keep tabs on her.

Shultz is now back at work in Elma. She feels blessed to have survived and to be surrounded by the people capable of saving her life.

"I've got God on my shoulder," she said.

