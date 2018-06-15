Need a laugh? Here's your chance to see Ellen DeGeneres in person as she returns to her stand-up comedy roots after a 15-year hiatus.

Ellen is bringing her tour to Seattle for two nights in August. Tickets aren't available yet, but you can click here for the pre-sale registration. Her shows are August 22 and 23 at Benaroya Hall.

The talk show host is also releasing a comedy special on Netflix later this year.

The Ellen Show airs every weekday at 3 p.m. on KING 5

RELATED: Seattle dad and daughter singing duo appear on Ellen

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres surprises Seattle dancer

© 2018 KING