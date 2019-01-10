WHITE CENTER, Wash. — Editor's note: the above video was originally published on May 2019 about Seattle possibly considering electric scooters.

You’ve seen dockless bikes and cars, and now White Center may be getting electronic scooters.

Legislation to launch a scooter share pilot program in the North Highline area was introduced by King County Councilman Joe McDermott. The program won unanimous approval before the Mobility and Environment Committee.

On Sept. 25, the full council deferred the measure until Wednesday. To continue, the program needs a full council vote.

If the ordinance is approved, up to two companies can provide e-scooter sharing in the area for a year-long pilot program starting in November.

The scooters would most likely be geo-fenced and will not work if taken outside of the North Highline area, which includes White Center, Tophat, and Boulevard Park.

Redmond became the first city in King County to offer Lime scooters in August. Tacoma, Bothell, Everett, and Spokane are the only other cities in Washington currently with e-scooters.

E-scooters provide a convenient way for people to travel a short distance, but are controversial due to safety concerns. Cities like Dallas saw a spike in emergency room visits related to the scooters. In Portland, a pilot program showed issues with sidewalk parking, and many people riding without a helmet.