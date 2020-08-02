FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — El Centro de la Raza, the iconic nonprofit, is expanding its services to South King County with a brand new facility in Federal Way.

The nonprofit describes itself as a voice and a hub for the Latino community in King County. It has 42 programs and services for low-income children, youth, families, and seniors of all backgrounds.

Federal Way's Mayor Jim Ferrell joined about 300 people Friday for the new location's grand opening.

“Fifty-six percent of Latinos in King County now live in south county and the reality is that, you know, there is a need for an array of culturally appropriate services,” said Estela Ortega, El Centro’s executive director.

The new building is located on 341st Place South. It will provide a range of services, including bi-lingual workforce training, tax preparation, and housing assistance.

The nonprofit has served a hub, on Beacon Hill in Seattle, for Latinos for decades, while serving as a pillar of the community and culture.

The new Federal Way location will be open Mon-Fri. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with some evening classes as well.

Vanessa Enamorado and Luis Guarniz took part in a workforce training seminar. Enamorado works in Janitorial Services, and Guarniz is a carpenter.

The couple recently moved to Federal Way because they say things are closer and more affordable, but they both still work in Seattle.

“I don’t like the traffic, don’t like the traffic,” said Guarniz.

The pair say they’re preparing to eventually learn more bi-lingual business tools.