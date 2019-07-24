The City of Edmonds officially unveiled its first inclusive playground on Wednesday.

Edmonds has its share of playgrounds, but none are quite like this.

The new Seaview Park inclusive playground is designed to be accessible for children living with disabilities.

It was an idea birthed by Edmonds resident Julie Kuehn. She grew tired of seeing her son struggle to play with his sisters at the park.

Kuehn's 4-year-old son, Jacob, has mobility issues.

"It was really hard for us because as he has gotten bigger it's harder for me to carry him around to different equipment. So he wasn't able to go through the wood chips with the walker, it just go to be too hard for me," Kuehn said.

Kuehn shared her frustrations online, grabbing the attention of City Councilmember Mike Nelson. Nelson then led the efforts to get the funding for the new playground.

The playground features two cozy spots, offering a quiet or semi-enclosed space for children who need sensory relief.

It also has several interactive activities accessible to children using wheelchairs.

The new playground has four traditional swings along with an additional toddler swing, adaptive swing, and a disk swing.