Edmonds City Council to consider decreasing cost of 'streatery' permits due to rising COVID-19 cases

EDMONDS, Wash. — The Edmonds City Council will vote on whether to decrease the cost of "streatery" permits as COVID-19 cases continue to rise due to the omicron variant.

"Streateries" are outdoor dining structures some businesses erected in public parking spaces during capacity restrictions on restaurants and bars. The Edmonds City Council voted just last week to require businesses to pay a $4,000 fee to renew their permits until April 30, 2022.

The amendment to the ordinance would lower the cost of a "streatery" permit from $4,000 to $2,000, which could also be paid off in monthly installments of $400, according to the proposed amendment text.

Additionally, the amendment would extend the permit's expiration date from April 30 to May 31, 2022.

The proposed amendment comes as COVID-19 cases are rising globally due to the omicron variant. The amendment text lists the possibility of future "COVID-related restrictions on restaurants," COVID-19 variants and lower than ideal vaccination rates as motivating factors for the vote.